{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A man injured after an altercation and stabbing early Sunday morning declined to press charges against a group who may have assaulted him. 

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 3:39 a.m. Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to the area of Fourth and Jones streets for a disturbance. Multiple people covered with blood were found inside a vehicle in the area. 

None of the occupants claimed to be a victim and told officers the suspect had fled in an unknown direction. 

Shortly thereafter, a man arrived at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with a stab wound in his arm. The man was believed to have been involved in an altercation with the occupants of the vehicle. 

His injuries are not considered life-threatening. After he signed a release, an investigation into the incident was terminated. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments