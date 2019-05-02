SIOUX CITY -- Shortly after Taylor Sarff and Luis Bernal approached the scene of what they initially believed was a domestic assault, the circumstances became almost movie-like.
Sarff said he went to Paiten Sullivan, who had fallen down in the street in front of King Koin Launderette, 3131 Jay Ave., and realized she was seriously injured.
"There was too much blood and I couldn't understand where it all was coming from. It looked like something from a movie. From what I saw, I knew it wasn't going to turn out OK," Sarff said Thursday during the opening day of testimony in the trial of Tran Walker.
Walker, 19, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of first-degree murder for the Jan. 28, 2018, stabbing deaths of his ex-girlfriend Paiten Sullivan, 17, and his friend Felipe Negron Jr., 18, both of Sioux City.
Walker is accused of stabbing Sullivan and Negron while they were in a vehicle at Jay Avenue and South Cecelia Street. Walker told police he wanted Sullivan "to feel the pain he was feeling" since she had broken up with him, according to court documents.
Bernal had just arrived outside Pete's 20th, a bar at 3118 Jay Ave., when he and Sarff, who was smoking a cigarette outside the bar, noticed what looked like a man beating up his girlfriend. After hearing the woman scream, Bernal and Sarff ran over to the couple. The man ran away and the woman, who they later learned was Sullivan, collapsed.
Bernal then noticed another man getting out of a PT Cruiser in the King Koin parking lot.
"I noticed he was stumbling and he just kind of gave out," Bernal said.
Bernal ran to the man, who he later learned was Negron, while Sarff aided Sullivan. Bernal then saw Negron's injuries and asked him who had done this to him.
"Tran Walker," Negron replied, according to Bernal.
Bernal said he briefly chased after the man he saw running from the scene, but stopped and returned to Negron, who told him a second time that Walker had stabbed him.
Police believe Negron was driving the PT Cruiser before he was fatally stabbed while trying to protect Sullivan.
Sarff said he kept talking to Sullivan, who never responded to him, and used his sweatshirt to apply pressure to wounds on her neck. He said he believed she died in his arms.
Michael Hayden, a certified nursing assistant who was driving to Pete's 20th to meet a friend, testified that she came upon the scene and saw Negron lying in the snow.When she realized he was hurt, she got out of her vehicle to help.
"I lifted up his shirt and blood rushed out, so I put his shirt back down and put pressure on the wound," Hayden said.
She asked him who stabbed him.
"He said Tran Walker," Hayden said.
Paramedics Aaron McCoy and Nicholas Buckley both testified that neither Sullivan nor Negron had pulses and both were in cardiac arrest when they were placed in ambulances and transported to MercyOne hospital.
Both paramedics said they were understaffed at the scene, and Buckley said they had to wait for a reserve ambulance with more advanced life-saving equipment on board to arrive to take Negron to the hospital.
If found guilty as charged, Walker would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
The trial will continue Thursday afternoon.
Continue to visit siouxcityjournal.com for updates to this developing story.