Stabbing victim stopped breathing shortly after paramedics arrived

"The only thing I could see when I first arrived was a pair of scissors sticking out of her head," Merritt said.

Paramedic Larry Schlines said he detected shallow breathing when first examining Belk. After paramedics secured the scissors with gauze so they wouldn't move and potentially cause more harm before Belk was seen by a doctor, they rolled Belk onto her back and she stopped breathing.

Merritt said he began CPR, and others connected Belk to a heart monitor. They rolled Belk onto a sheet and carried her downstairs, where she was placed on a stretcher, then into an ambulance, which took her to the MercyOne emergency room.

Merritt continued to administer CPR, he said, but Belk, 55, never revived on the way to the hospital.

Also taken to MercyOne was Susan Belk, whom paramedic Katrina Hoogendyk treated when she arrived at the scene. Hoogendyk said Susan Belk had suffered two puncture wounds: one in her upper right arm, the other near her right shoulder.

Susan Belk testified Tuesday that Paul Belk, her brother, had become upset that evening and lunged at Lisa Belk and stabbed her. Susan Belk said she was stabbed after attempting to come to her mother's aid.