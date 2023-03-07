CHANGE HEADLINE

SIOUX CITY — Vicki Hulse doesn't remember ever receiving a certified letter from a pipeline company informing her it planned to survey her land, much less denying acceptance of it.

Had she received those letters, Hulse testified Tuesday, she still wouldn't have let survey crews onto the land she and her husband, William, own north of Moville, Iowa, and in the proposed route of Navigator Heartland Greenway's proposed liquid carbon dioxide pipeline.

"I don't want them out there trampling on my land," Hulse said. "I just feel that against my property rights as an owner they can just come on my property whenever they want against my will. ... I don't think that's right."

After being twice denied entry to the land, which lies in the pipeline's proposed route, Navigator sued the Hulses in August to get a temporary injunction allowing survey crews to enter the property, the couple responded with a counterclaim that Iowa's laws giving pipeline companies the right of entry to private land to survey and examine it are unconstitutional.

District Judge Roger Sailer in October denied Navigator's request for the temporary injunction. He'll now decide whether to grant the company's request for a permanent injunction and also rule on the constitutionality of the pipeline laws at issue.

Navigator has applied for a state permit to build a pipeline through five states, including Iowa, that would collect carbon dioxide from ethanol and fertilizer processors in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Illinois, convert it to liquid form and transport it under high pressure to an Illinois site, where it would be pumped thousands of feet beneath the surface. Many Iowa landowners have refused to grant surveyors access to their land or sign easements.

Navigator depends on Iowa's law allowing surveyors the right to do complete surveys if landowners don't voluntarily agree to them.

"We fall back on Iowa code that we have a right to enter the property," Ann Welshans, Navigator's director of right of way, testified.

Navigator agents had earlier entered the land without Hulse's knowledge and performed a civil survey, a walkthrough over the land, Welshans said.

But when a friend of the Hulse family who saw surveyors entering the field to perform biological/environmental surveys told them to leave, Vicki Hulse was contacted by Daniel Rogers, who works for a subcontractor that facilitates the survey process with landowners.

"I told her per the letter that we have the right. She said, 'you do not, I rejected all those letters,'" Rogers testified.

Hulse's attorney, Brian Jorde, challenged Rogers' recollection of the conversation in light of Hulse's testimony that she'd never received notification about the surveys.

"How can someone reject a letter that they never received?" Jorde asked.

Navigator attorney James Pray had showed Welshans a certified letter addressed to the Hulses and marked by postal workers that acceptance was refused. Jorde challenged the letter, stating it did not comply with a state law requiring restricted certified mail to contain the wording "deliver to addressee only" on the envelope.

information on the 5,789 parcels in Iowa along the proposed pipeline route.

Navigator has filed similar lawsuits in Clay and Butler counties against other landowners who have denied access to their property. Those landowners also have filed constitutional challenges similar to the Hulses'. The Clay County case is scheduled for trial in April. The Butler County cases are scheduled to go to trial in May.

The pipeline would run approximately 900 miles through 36 Iowa counties, including Woodbury, Clay and Butler counties. Other Siouxland counties include Plymouth, Lyon, Osceola, O'Brien, Cherokee, Dickinson and Buena Vista in Iowa and Dakota, Dixon and Wayne counties in Nebraska.

It's one of two carbon pipelines proposed to run through the area.