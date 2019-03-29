DAKOTA CITY -- A Wakefield, Nebraska, man charged with killing and dismembering another man is once again refusing to take anti-psychotic medications on his own, and prosecutors have asked for a judge's order granting permission to doctors to administer the drugs involuntarily.
Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Sandra Allen filed the request Thursday, saying that Andres Surber has caused "numerous issues" while being detained in the Lincoln Regional Center because he has not taken his medication, and less intrusive alternatives have failed.
Forcing Surber to take the drugs is essential for his safety and the safety of others, Allen said in her motion. An affidavit provided by state corrections medical staff outlining the reasons for the request was filed under seal in Dakota County District Court.
A hearing on the motion has yet to be scheduled.
The motion is the second time prosecutors have sought to have drugs administered to Surber involuntarily. District Judge Paul Vaughan last March granted a state request after prosecutors said Surber at times refused to take his medication.
In April 2017, Vaughan ruled that Surber was not capable of assisting in his defense and was therefore incompetent to stand trial. Surber's case was on hold for more than a year while he underwent treatment, which was disrupted when he continually refused to take medications for a form of bipolar disorder. Doctors reported that Surber continually made statements that he was God, had raised Jesus and that Kubik isn't dead.
In October, seven months after his order granting permission to administer the drugs against Surber's will, Vaughan upheld a psychiatrist's findings that Surber's mental competency had been restored and declared him mentally fit to stand trial for the Nov. 1, 2016, slaying of Kraig Kubik, 42, of Emerson, Nebraska.
A trial date has not been set. Vaughan has yet to rule on a defense motion to suppress evidence authorities gathered from Surber's home and car.
Surber, 28, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is accused of shooting Kubik with a 9mm firearm and dismembering the body.
Prosecutors believe Surber shot Kubik at Kubik's rural Emerson home. Kubik's right arm and right leg were found inside the trunk of a car at an abandoned farm 24 miles away on Nov. 2, 2016. The rest of Kubik's remains were found three days later in a culvert about four miles from the farmhouse.
Autopsy results showed that Kubik died of a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Brayan Galvan-Hernandez, 21, of Wakefield, was sentenced in December 2017 to 50-60 years in prison after pleading no contest to attempted second-degree murder and guilty to accessory to a felony in connection with Kubik's death.