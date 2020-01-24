State to challenge Sioux City murder suspect's defense

SIOUX CITY -- Prosecutors likely won't call for their own mental health examination of a man charged with strangling a woman in a Sioux City hotel room.
First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell also anticipates filing a motion to strike Jordan Henry's planned defense of methamphetamine-induced psychosis, he said Friday during a status hearing in the case.
Public defender Billy Oyadare on Wednesday filed notice that he plans to use defenses of insanity, intoxication and methamphetamine-induced psychosis at Henry's trial and that he will call a clinical psychologist from Los Angeles as an expert witness.
Henry, 30, is accused of strangling Elizabeth Bockholt in a Sioux City hotel room on Jan. 24, 2019, and then setting fire to the room. He has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree murder and first-degree arson.
District Judge Steven Andreasen said he would set a trial date after reviewing the court's calendar and giving both sides a chance to find out when their expert witnesses would be available to appear for a trial.
Firefighters and police found Bockholt's body after responding to the fire at the Wingate by Wyndham, 4716 Southern Hills Drive. According to court documents, Bockholt, 40, of Hinton, Iowa, and Henry had a romantic relationship prior to Henry being sentenced to prison in 2017, and she voluntarily met him at the hotel the night she died. Henry was identified on surveillance video and by witnesses who saw him leaving the scene just after the fire.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Henry would receive a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. First-degree arson carries a 25-year prison sentence.