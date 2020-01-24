State to challenge Sioux City murder suspect's defense

District Judge Steven Andreasen said he would set a trial date after reviewing the court's calendar and giving both sides a chance to find out when their expert witnesses would be available to appear for a trial.

Firefighters and police found Bockholt's body after responding to the fire at the Wingate by Wyndham, 4716 Southern Hills Drive. According to court documents, Bockholt, 40, of Hinton, Iowa, and Henry had a romantic relationship prior to Henry being sentenced to prison in 2017, and she voluntarily met him at the hotel the night she died. Henry was identified on surveillance video and by witnesses who saw him leaving the scene just after the fire.