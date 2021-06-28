Steve King copyright lawsuit transferred to Iowa court

SIOUX CITY -- A copyright infringement lawsuit filed against former U.S. Rep. Steve King by the mother of the "Success Kid" boy in a popular online meme has been transferred to an Iowa federal court.
The case was received in U.S. District Court in Sioux City on Wednesday after a federal judge in the District of Columbia approved a joint motion to have the case moved from the court there to the Northern District of Iowa, where King, of Kiron, lives.
King on Monday called the lawsuit "a politically motivated hit."
"It's a suit full of disparaging insults," he said. "I'm going to defend my reputation."
Laney Griner and Sam Griner in December sued King, his King for Congress campaign and others yet to be identified for copyright infringement and unauthorized use of a likeness for posting the "Success Kid" meme in a fundraising ad on King's Facebook and campaign pages in January 2020. King at the time was running for re-election in Iowa's 4th District. He would lose in the June Republican primary election to Randy Feenstra, who was elected to King's seat in November.
Shortly after the photo was posted on King's sites in his "Fund our Memes" online campaign, Laney Griner took to social media, gaining national media attention for her demand that King remove the photo. The Jacksonville, Florida, woman said she was opposed to the conservative Republican's political views and remarks, which she called racist, and never would have granted him permission to use her son's photo.
"Laney and Sam were both horrified to learn that defendants had used Laney's photograph of Sam and Sam's likeness as campaign propaganda for King, someone whose statements and beliefs they find abhorrent," the lawsuit said.
King said he was unaware that his campaign staff had used the photo, and it was removed immediately after Griner contacted the campaign, accompanied with a statement that they used the photo inadvertently. King said he believed the issue was settled until he was notified of the lawsuit.
"It was a bit of a surprise they sued," he said.
The photo of the young boy with the clenched fist and determined look on his face became a popular internet meme years ago. Laney Griner registered the photo's copyright in February 2012. It has been licensed commercially for advertisements by Coca-Cola, General Mills, Microsoft and others.
Griner and her son are seeking damages of at least $75,000, plus punitive damages. No hearings are currently scheduled.