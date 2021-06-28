Steve King copyright lawsuit transferred to Iowa court

SIOUX CITY -- A copyright infringement lawsuit filed against former U.S. Rep. Steve King by the mother of the "Success Kid" boy in a popular online meme has been transferred to an Iowa federal court.

The case was received in U.S. District Court in Sioux City on Wednesday after a federal judge in the District of Columbia approved a joint motion to have the case moved from the court there to the Northern District of Iowa, where King, of Kiron, lives.

King on Monday called the lawsuit "a politically motivated hit."

"It's a suit full of disparaging insults," he said. "I'm going to defend my reputation."

Laney Griner and Sam Griner in December sued King, his King for Congress campaign and others yet to be identified for copyright infringement and unauthorized use of a likeness for posting the "Success Kid" meme in a fundraising ad on King's Facebook and campaign pages in January 2020. King at the time was running for re-election in Iowa's 4th District. He would lose in the June Republican primary election to Randy Feenstra, who was elected to King's seat in November.

