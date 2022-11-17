 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical alert top story

Steve King found not liable for copyright infringement

  • 0
  • Tim Hynds

Steve King, Iowa's 4th Congressional District Republican Congressman, lists his accomplishments over 18-years in office and shares the one thing he wants Iowans to know most about him.

SIOUX CITY -- A federal jury has found former U.S. Rep. Steve King was not personally liable for copyright infringement when his campaign used the Success Kid online meme in a fundraising ad in 2020.

Jurors found that King's campaign, King for Congress, did infringe on the photo's copyright but did so without knowing it was infringement. King for Congress must pay $750 in damages to the photo's owner, Laney Griner.

Griner and her son, Sam, sued King and his campaign, King for Congress, for using the meme in a Jan. 27, 2020, fundraising ad that appeared on King’s Facebook and campaign pages during the Republican's unsuccessful run for re-election in Iowa’s Fourth District.

The popular meme, which has been used worldwide and has become a symbol for achievement, earning the nickname Success Kid, contains a photo of 11-month-old Sam with a determined look on his face and a fistful of sand held up near his face. Laney took the photo in 2007 at a beach near their Jacksonville, Florida, home and copyrighted it in 2012 to control how it was used and stop people from using it for commercial purposes.

People are also reading…

This is a developing story. Continue to check siouxcityjournal.com for updates.

Steve King book

Former Iowa Rep. Steve King holds a copy of his new book, "Walking Through The Fire," while speaking to the Sioux City Rotary Club on Dec. 20. A jury on Thursday found King was not personally liable for copyright infringement for use of the Success Kid meme on a campaign fundraising site. His campaign, King for Congress, was found liable and must pay $750 in damages.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

$1 for 13 weeks

$1 for 13 weeks

Need a gift for the holidays? $1 gets 13 weeks of unlimited access to our E-edition as well as unlimited articles on siouxcityjournal.com, wit…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Senate advances bill to protect same-sex marriage under federal law

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News