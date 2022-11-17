Steve King found not liable for copyright infringement

SIOUX CITY -- A federal jury has found former U.S. Rep. Steve King was not personally liable for copyright infringement when his campaign used the Success Kid online meme in a fundraising ad in 2020.

Jurors found that King's campaign, King for Congress, did infringe on the photo's copyright but did so without knowing it was infringement. King for Congress must pay $750 in damages to the photo's owner, Laney Griner.

Griner and her son, Sam, sued King and his campaign, King for Congress, for using the meme in a Jan. 27, 2020, fundraising ad that appeared on King’s Facebook and campaign pages during the Republican's unsuccessful run for re-election in Iowa’s Fourth District.

The popular meme, which has been used worldwide and has become a symbol for achievement, earning the nickname Success Kid, contains a photo of 11-month-old Sam with a determined look on his face and a fistful of sand held up near his face. Laney took the photo in 2007 at a beach near their Jacksonville, Florida, home and copyrighted it in 2012 to control how it was used and stop people from using it for commercial purposes.

