Storm Lake 13-year-old charged with sending obscene photos

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A 13-year-old middle school student was arrested Monday and charged with sending obscene photos of himself to other juveniles via a social media site.
Storm Lake police officers were called to Storm Lake Middle School at 9:10 a.m. Monday to investigate a report involving obscene photos.
Officers discovered that a 13-year-old Storm Lake boy was sending photos of himself to other juveniles on Snapchat. Police charged the boy with dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials, a serious misdemeanor. He was released to the custody of a parent. Juvenile court proceedings are pending.
Police continue to investigate the incident, and additional arrests and/or charges could be filed, according to a Storm Lake Police Department news release.