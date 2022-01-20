Storm Lake 9-year-old accidentally shot by another child with unsecured handgun

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Storm Lake police are investigating an incident in which a 9-year-old child was accidentally shot by another child.
Officers and rescue personnel were dispatched at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 600 block of East 12th Street after receiving a report of a child being shot.
Police determined that another child in the home had found an unsecured handgun and unintentionally fired it, striking the 9-year-old in the lower body. The 9-year-old was taken to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.