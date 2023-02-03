STORM LAKE, Iowa — Prosecutors have dropped attempted murder and other charges against a Texas man who was accused of trying to kill another man in a Storm Lake hotel room.

In his motion to dismiss the case, Buena Vista County Attorney Paul Allen said he determined prosecution of Miguel Garcia-Montelongo is not justified for numerous reasons, including the sufficiency or insufficiency of the evidence.

Allen also said he'd learned that the victim is being extradited to Texas to face criminal charges and could face deportation, a witness to the incident has been charged with domestic abuse and another witness can't be found.

District Judge Nancy Whittenburg approved the dismissal on Jan. 17.

Garcia-Montelongo, 55, of Monte Alto, Texas, pleaded not guilty in September in Buena Vista County District Court to charges of attempted murder, willful injury resulting in serious injury, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He was charged with assaulting Mario Zamora Cordova on Aug. 5 at the Budget Inn hotel after becoming upset when Cordova refused drugs from him. Garcia-Montelongo was accused of grabbing a 10-15-inch knife and gouging Cordova's eyes before attempting to sexually assault him.

Garcia-Montelongo fell on Cordova's right leg, breaking it and dislocating his ankle. Cordova was able to stand up and punched Garcia-Montelongo in the face before exiting the room and calling his wife, who called 911. Garcia-Montelongo was arrested at the hotel.