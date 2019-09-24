{{featured_button_text}}
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake father was arrested Monday and charged with leaving his two young children alone in an apartment for more than an hour.

Michael Gebremeskel, 42, was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment after police found two children, ages 3 and 8, alone in an apartment in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.

Police were dispatched to the area after emergency dispatchers received a 911 call in which a child was crying that they were all alone before hanging up.

Officers searching the area heard a small child crying inside an apartment and gained entry. Inside, they found the two children alone. Police say that Gebremeskel had left the children alone for approximately an hour and a half. He was located nearby.

The children, who were unharmed, were placed in the custody of an adult family member, and a report was filed with the Iowa Department of Human Services.

