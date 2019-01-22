STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A 15-year-old female student has been charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon (class D felony) for an incident that occurred Monday morning at the Storm Lake High School.
At approximately 11 a.m., Storm Lake police met with school staff who said they received a written note that alleged a student had brought a bomb to school and was also armed with a handgun and a knife.
School administrators and police determined that the threat was not credible while no explosive device or weapon was present at the school.
In addition, the school was not evacuated due to the immediate confirmation that no credible threat existed.
The suspect was processed and released to a parent, the Storm Lake Police Department said in a news release Tuesday. The case has been forwarded to the Juvenile Court Authority.