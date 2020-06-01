You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Storm Lake man accused of sexually abusing juvenile
View Comments

Storm Lake man accused of sexually abusing juvenile

{{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was arrested Friday on charges of repeated sexual assaults of a juvenile.

Mario Delapaz mugshot

Delapaz

Mario Delapaz, 35, was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on two counts each of third-degree sexual abuse, incest, administering harmful substances and lascivious conduct with a minor.

The Storm Lake Police Department said in a news release that it received a report of the incidents on May 12 and began an investigation with the Buena Vista County Sheriff's Department, Iowa Department of Human Services, Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault, MercyOne Child Advocacy Center and the Buena Vista County Sexual Assault Response Team.

According to court documents, Delapaz forcibly had sex with the victim at a Lakeside home sometime around Dec. 25 and on more than one occasion from Jan. 1 though April 10 in a bedroom closet in a Storm Lake home. Delapaz forced the victim to sniff a white powder, which impaired the victim, court documents said.

Newell woman gets probation for theft of prescription drugs
Storm Lake man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting girl
Man sentenced to prison for harboring Guatemalan girl in Sioux City
Latest Woodbury County court report

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+18 
+18 
Nuri Tibeso Bundi
+18 
+18 
Bradley Allen Coan
+18 
+18 
Brent Allan Cooper
+18 
+18 
Wendel Hellan
+18 
+18 
Brent Patrick Launderville
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News