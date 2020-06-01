Storm Lake man accused of sexually abusing juvenile

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was arrested Friday on charges of repeated sexual assaults of a juvenile.

Mario Delapaz, 35, was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on two counts each of third-degree sexual abuse, incest, administering harmful substances and lascivious conduct with a minor.

The Storm Lake Police Department said in a news release that it received a report of the incidents on May 12 and began an investigation with the Buena Vista County Sheriff's Department, Iowa Department of Human Services, Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault, MercyOne Child Advocacy Center and the Buena Vista County Sexual Assault Response Team.

According to court documents, Delapaz forcibly had sex with the victim at a Lakeside home sometime around Dec. 25 and on more than one occasion from Jan. 1 though April 10 in a bedroom closet in a Storm Lake home. Delapaz forced the victim to sniff a white powder, which impaired the victim, court documents said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.