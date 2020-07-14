Storm Lake man accused of sexually assaulting teen

Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Storm Lake police arrested Jaime Zaragoza-Colon, 22, who was wanted on charges of third-degree sexual abuse, controlled substance violation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to a Storm Lake Police news release, the arrest warrant was issued after police received a report in which Zaragoza-Colon was accused of providing marijuana to the girl and sexually assaulting her in March at a house in the 1000 block of Lake Avenue.