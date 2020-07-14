Storm Lake man accused of sexually assaulting teen

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man wanted for the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl was arrested Monday.
Storm Lake police arrested Jaime Zaragoza-Colon, 22, who was wanted on charges of third-degree sexual abuse, controlled substance violation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to a Storm Lake Police news release, the arrest warrant was issued after police received a report in which Zaragoza-Colon was accused of providing marijuana to the girl and sexually assaulting her in March at a house in the 1000 block of Lake Avenue.
