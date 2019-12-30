Storm Lake man accused of threatening tenants with knives over noise

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has been charged with a felony after allegedly arming himself with butcher knives and threatening other tenants for making too much noise.
At 9:49 p.m. Friday, Storm Lake Police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Tulip Lane in reference to a disturbance involving a person armed with knives.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with Ker Ker, 47, and took him into custody.
According to a statement from the Storm Lake Police Department, witnesses told police that Ker allegedly became upset with tenants who resided directly above him as he believed they were making too much noise. Ker allegedly armed himself with two butcher knives, made comments that he was going to kill the occupants of one of the apartments and then went to that apartment. When the occupants opened the door and saw Ker, they quickly shut the door and called police. No injuries were reported.
Following an investigation, Ker was charged with going armed with intent, a class D felony, and public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail in lieu of $5,300 bond.