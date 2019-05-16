STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has been arrested and charged with threatening to kill his infant child during arguments with the baby's mother.
Miguel Martinez Chavez, 40, was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail Wednesday on two counts each of child endangerment and first-degree harassment, all aggravated misdemeanors, and single counts of domestic assault and public intoxication, both simple misdemeanors.
Storm Lake police were called to a residence in the 500 block of Terrence Street at 9 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a domestic disturbance and a person threatening to kill a child.
According to a Storm Lake Police Department news release, the woman involved in the dispute told officers that during an argument with Martinez Chavez, he assaulted her while she was holding their 1-month-old child and threatened to kill the baby if police were called. A witness called 911.
Police learned that about three weeks earlier, during another argument with the woman, Martinez Chavez threatened to throw their newborn child out of a second-story window, according to the news release.
The child appeared to be unharmed, police said, and a report was filed with the Iowa Department of Human Services.