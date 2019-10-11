STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man is in custody after police say he threatened to kill an adult and three children while they were sleeping.
Thonghu Khungnge, 38, was arrested Thursday evening on four counts of misdemeanor first-degree harassment after police investigated a call about a person causing a disturbance at an apartment in the 400 block of Superior Street.
According to a Storm Lake Police news release, witnesses told police that Khungnge, who was living in the apartment, threatened to kill the adult and children, who also were in the apartment, while they were sleeping, starting with the children.
No one was injured.