STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly firing a handgun outside an apartment complex Sunday.
William Ford, 31, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony; possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent and assault while participating in a felony, all class C felonies; as well as misdemeanor charges of carrying weapons, reckless use of a firearm and disorderly conduct.
According to a statement from the Storm Lake Police Department, at 11:52 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of East Milwaukee Ave.
Upon arrival, officers met several people who were attending a party in an apartment and others who lived in and near the apartment complex. Police were advised that a verbal dispute between two men had allegedly occurred.
Date booked: 7/24/2019. Charges: possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, drug possession, possession of marijuana, driving with license revoked, drug tax stamp, felony eluding, OWI. Bond amount: $105,000.
According to the statement, two men walked outside into the apartment complex's parking area in front of the building, when one of the men, who was identified as Ford, allegedly fired a handgun. He then fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Officers located and seized one .40 caliber cartridge from the parking area. No one was struck by the gunfire.
A short time later, officers found the vehicle Ford fled in at a residence in the 700 block of Ontario St. At 4:25 a.m. Monday, the Storm Lake Police Department Tactical Entry Team executed search and arrest warrants at the residence. Upon entering, officers encountered Ford and took him into custody without further incident. They seized a .40 cal. semi-automatic handgun, a Tec 9 9mm weapon, ammunition and various ammunition magazines.
In addition, the police department impounded two vehicles in connection with the investigation that are being held pending application for additional search warrants.
Ford is being held at the Buena Vista County Jail in lieu of $27,600 bond.
Date booked: 8/3/2019. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, drug tax stamp, OWI, driving with suspended license, driving with license revoked, driving while barred. Bond amount: $30,000.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy