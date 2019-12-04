Storm Lake man arrested on child endangerment charge

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Storm Lake police have arrested a man on a felony child endangerment charge, saying he struck a son with a belt.
The Storm Lake Police Department in a Wednesday release announced the arrest of Rolando Almendarez III, 25, of Storm Lake. Officers were notified by the Iowa Department of Human Services of an alleged physical abuse.
After an investigation, police said a 7-year-old boy was struck with a belt by his father on Sunday at his residence, causing abrasions to his shoulder area.
Almendarez was arrested Tuesday while at work. He was charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury, and booked into Buena Vista County Jail on $5,000 bond.