STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was arrested Sunday and charged with locking a 14-year-old girl inside a room and sexually assaulting her.
Victor Aviles Carcamo, 24, is being held in the Buena Vista County Jail on charges of kidnapping, third-degree sexual abuse, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $61,300.
According to a news release from the Storm Lake Police Department, the girl reported that Aviles Carcamo locked her in a room at a house in the 800 block of Lake Avenue. The girl told police Aviles Carcamo prevented her from trying to escape.
Police went to Aviles Carcamo's home in the 1300 block of Park Street and were greeted by his wife, Selena Aviles, who told them that her husband was out of town for work. Smelling a marijuana odor, officers entered the home and saw marijuana in clear view. Aviles Carcamo was found hiding under a blanket in a bedroom closet.
Police arrested Aviles, 21, on misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Two small children at the home were released to the custody of a family friend. Their status was reported to the Iowa Department of Human Services.