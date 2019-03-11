STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has been arrested on a felony sexual abuse charge after police said he assaulted a woman while she held an infant.
The Storm Lake Police Department in a Monday release said Mihkel Hadley, 33, was arrested after an investigation of a 5 a.m. report of a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Russell Street.
Police said a juvenile boy reported his mother had been assaulted by Hadley at the home. Police said Hadley assaulted the woman while she was holding an 8-month-old child, causing minor injuries to the woman.
Additionally, Hadley allegedly then sexually assaulted the woman, which led to the boy call police. Police said during the assaults the victim attempted to call 911, but Hadley took her phone and threw it out of reach.
He was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, which is a felony, and several aggravated misdemeanors, including child endangerment.
Hadley was held without bond in Buena Vista County Jail and a report was field with the Iowa Department of Human Services.