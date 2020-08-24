Storm Lake man arrested on sexual abuse charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Storm Lake, Iowa, man faces felony charges of sexual abuse and also child endangerment, after police said he assaulted a young person three years ago.

Police were called to a residence Friday in reference to a belated report of sexual abuse of a child, according to a release from the police department. Following an investigation, police said Marvin Calderon-Coronado, 45, of Storm Lake, sexually assaulted a child under the age of 14 on two occasions in 2017.

Later on Friday, police charged Calderon-Coronado with second-degree sexual abuse, which is a felony, and three counts of indecent contact with a child and one count of child endangerment, which are aggravated misdemeanors.

Calderon was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and held on a $25,000 bond.

The police department was assisted in the investigation by the Iowa Department of Human Services and the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center.

