You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Storm Lake man arrested on sexual abuse charges with children
View Comments

Storm Lake man arrested on sexual abuse charges with children

{{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual abuse of a minor.

The Storm Lake Police Department in a Monday release reported the arrest of Pway Htoo, 41. Police had been contacted on July 20 about alleged abuse at a city residence, so an investigation was begun jointly with the Iowa Department of Human Services and MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center.

After the investigation, police said they determined Htoo had engaged in several acts of sexual abuse from 2017 to 2020 with two children under age 12.

He was arrested without incident and cited for the felony charges of six counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of incest, plus a few aggravated misdemeanors.

Htoo is being held on $134,000 bond in Buena Vista County Jail.

Storm Lake man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing juvenile
South Sioux City man charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl
Sac County man pleads not guilty to enticing minor
Onawa teen wants murder, sex abuse trials moved from Monona County
Police badge
Metro
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News