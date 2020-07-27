Storm Lake man arrested on sexual abuse charges with children

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual abuse of a minor.

The Storm Lake Police Department in a Monday release reported the arrest of Pway Htoo, 41. Police had been contacted on July 20 about alleged abuse at a city residence, so an investigation was begun jointly with the Iowa Department of Human Services and MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center.

After the investigation, police said they determined Htoo had engaged in several acts of sexual abuse from 2017 to 2020 with two children under age 12.

He was arrested without incident and cited for the felony charges of six counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of incest, plus a few aggravated misdemeanors.

Htoo is being held on $134,000 bond in Buena Vista County Jail.

