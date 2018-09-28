STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has been arrested on several felony charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
The Storm Lake Police Department in a Friday release said officers responded to a domestic assault call in the 800 block of Lake Avenue. Responding to the incident at 6 p.m. Thursday, police said a woman reported her husband choked and pointed a gun at her.
Police within an hour located David Thomas, 48, of Storm Lake, in Alta, Iowa. He was transported to Storm Lake and arrested on several charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault strangulation.
On Friday, police arrested Thomas on another felony charge, after searching his home. He was cited for trafficking a stolen weapon. Police said the firearm had reportedly been stolen from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in 2017.
He was held in Buena Vista County Jail on $10,500 bond.