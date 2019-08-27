{{featured_button_text}}
police crime handcuffs

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was arrested on a felony weapons charge after police said he threatened a women over two days.

A Storm Lake Police Department press release said the arrest occurred just after 8 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Ontario Street. A woman reported her estranged boyfriend, Jose Figueroa Ramirez, 30, had engaged in a Sunday verbal argument, got a knife and threatened to harm her, before leaving.

Additionally, the woman said Figueroa Ramirez sent several social media messages threatening her Monday. Police said he returned to the woman's residence, where he was arrested on the charge of stalking while possessing a dangerous weapon, which is a felony.

The woman was not injured during the domestic incidents. Figueroa Ramirez was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and held without bond.

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County & Education Reporter

Government and education reporter.

Load comments