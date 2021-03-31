Storm Lake man arrested with photos of sex acts with minor

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has been arrested in possession of photos of himself engaged in sexual contact with a minor.
Police were called at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to a Storm Lake home for a report of a male at the property without permission.
After arriving, officers identified the male as Seare Birhane. According to a Storm Lake police news release, further investigation found that Birhane, 19, was in possession of a cell phone that contained photos of himself engaging in a sexual act with a female under age 18.
Birhane was arrested on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.