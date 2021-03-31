 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storm Lake man arrested with photos of sex acts with minor
0 comments

Storm Lake man arrested with photos of sex acts with minor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
police crime handcuffs

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has been arrested in possession of photos of himself engaged in sexual contact with a minor.

Police were called at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to a Storm Lake home for a report of a male at the property without permission.

After arriving, officers identified the male as Seare Birhane. According to a Storm Lake police news release, further investigation found that Birhane, 19, was in possession of a cell phone that contained photos of himself engaging in a sexual act with a female under age 18.

Birhane was arrested on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Store cashier expresses guilt over Floyd's death

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

How to prevent theft from your vehicle

How to prevent theft from your vehicle

  • Updated

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News