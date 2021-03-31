Storm Lake man arrested with photos of sex acts with minor

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has been arrested in possession of photos of himself engaged in sexual contact with a minor.

Police were called at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to a Storm Lake home for a report of a male at the property without permission.

After arriving, officers identified the male as Seare Birhane. According to a Storm Lake police news release, further investigation found that Birhane, 19, was in possession of a cell phone that contained photos of himself engaging in a sexual act with a female under age 18.

Birhane was arrested on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.