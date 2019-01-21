STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was arrested Monday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in a pork plant's parking lot.
Lazaro Oquendo Rubio, 37, has been charged with domestic assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.
According to a statement from the Storm Lake Police Department, at 5:35 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the Tyson Fresh Meats pork plant in Storm Lake where they found an unconscious 28-year-old female on the ground suffering from facial injuries. Witnesses told police that Rubio assaulted the victim by striking her in the face, which caused her to fall to the ground. He then allegedly kicked the victim in the abdomen and head multiple times.
The victim was taken to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment. Officers took Rubio into custody in the parking lot without further incident. He is being held at the Buena Vista County Jail.