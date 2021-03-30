 Skip to main content
Storm Lake man charged with arson
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has been charged with setting a fire that damaged a garage on Monday.

Police were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. to 401 W. Fourth St., where it was reported that a person had started a small fire outside an apartment complex. By the time officers arrived, a witness had extinguished the fire, which caused approximately $1,000 in damage to a nearby garage at 504 Ontario St.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Eddie Benjamin, who they said had fled the area before police arrived and had said he planned to start other fires.

Officers located Benjamin in the 300 block of West Lakeshore Drive and took him into custody without incident.

Benjamin, 28, of Storm Lake, was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on charges of second-degree arson and reckless use of fire.

