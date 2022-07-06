Storm Lake man charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon

STORM LAKE, IOWA — A 31-year-old Storm Lake man faces a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon during a dispute over a sale of merchandise.

According to a report from the Storm Lake Police Department, on the morning of July 3, resident David Vang had a dispute with an individual regarding a transaction and then went to a retrieve a handgun from a vehicle on the 700 block of Cayuga Street. Per the report, Vang then pointed the gun at the individual and fled the scene.

The report goes on to state that police obtained an arrest warrant for Vang and a search warrant for his residence where officers found a large caliber handgun (matching a description provided by the individual involved in the dispute) and ammunition.

"As a result of the incident David Vang was charged with Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor," the report said. "Vang was transported to the Buena Vista County Jail where he was booked and held on a $2,000 bond."