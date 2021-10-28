Storm Lake man charged with assaulting couple in driveway

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man is in custody after police say he followed a couple in their vehicle and assaulted them after they stopped.

Storm Lake police were dispatched at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 1600 block of Hyland Drive, where they met with a man and woman who said they had been assaulted. The two told police they had been driving and were followed in a vehicle by a man identified as Anthony Manatham.

The couple parked in a driveway, and Manatham pulled in behind them and blocked their vehicle, then got out and approached the passenger side, opened the door and punched the male victim while threatening to kill him, according to a Storm Lake police news release. The woman also was punched when she attempted to intervene.

Manatham fled when the victims called police. He later turned himself in at the Storm Lake Police Department.

Manatham, 21, of Storm Lake, was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree harassment, assault, disorderly conduct and driving while suspended.

