Storm Lake man charged with attempted murder

SAC CITY, Iowa -- A Storm Lake, Iowa, man was arrested Monday in Sac City after he allegedly stabbed another man.
Dalton Goodman is charged with attempted murder, a class B felony, in connection with the stabbing. He is being held at the Sac County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.
According to a posting on the Sac City Police Department's Facebook page, at 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. 13th St. in Sac City for a report of a stabbing. On scene, officers found a 35-year-old man laying on the ground with a stab wound. Goodman was immediately taken into custody.
The victim was taken to Loring Hospital in Sac City by ambulance and was later flown to an unnamed hospital. He suffered life-threatening wounds, according to the police department.