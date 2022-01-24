Storm Lake man charged with child endangerment in accidental shooting case

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident in which a child was accidentally shot in a Storm Lake home.

Kaurav Randhawa, 32, was arrested Monday morning on charges of child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony, and making firearms available to a minor, a serious misdemeanor. Randhawa was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and released on bond.

Police and rescue personnel were dispatched Wednesday evening to a home in the 600 block of East 12th Street, where a 9-year-old child had been shot.

According to court documents, a 7-year-old child found Randhawa's loaded 9mm handgun on a shelving unit in the living room. The 7-year-old thought the gun was a toy and pulled the trigger, shooting the 9-year-old in the right hip. The bullet exited out of the child's right buttocks, missing major arteries, court documents said.

The 9-year-old was treated at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for the non life-threatening injuries.

