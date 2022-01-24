 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm Lake man charged with child endangerment in accidental shooting case

  • 0

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident in which a child was accidentally shot in a Storm Lake home.

Kaurav Randhawa, 32, was arrested Monday morning on charges of child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony, and making firearms available to a minor, a serious misdemeanor. Randhawa was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and released on bond.

Kaurav Randhawa mug

Randhawa

Police and rescue personnel were dispatched Wednesday evening to a home in the 600 block of East 12th Street, where a 9-year-old child had been shot.

According to court documents, a 7-year-old child found Randhawa's loaded 9mm handgun on a shelving unit in the living room. The 7-year-old thought the gun was a toy and pulled the trigger, shooting the 9-year-old in the right hip. The bullet exited out of the child's right buttocks, missing major arteries, court documents said.

The 9-year-old was treated at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for the non life-threatening injuries.

People are also reading…

+1 
Court stock
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What does 'endemic' mean?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News