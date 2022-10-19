Storm Lake man charged with choking, hitting child

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was arrested Monday and charged with choking and hitting a 7-year-old child.

Storm Lake police officers were called to Storm Lake Middle School on Sept. 19 for a report of suspected child abuse, which launched an investigation by police, the Iowa Department of Human Services and the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center.

In a news release from the Storm Lake Police Department, police said the investigation determined that in the summer of 2020, a suspect identified as Eh Lwe, 24, of Storm Lake, choked and hit the child on the head with a tablet while the child was in his care. The child had minor injuries.

Police obtained an arrest warrant and took Lwe into custody at a home in the 900 block of West Sixth Street. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a charge of child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony. Bond was set at $5,000.