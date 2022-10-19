 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm Lake man charged with choking, hitting child

  • 0
police crime handcuffs

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was arrested Monday and charged with choking and hitting a 7-year-old child.

Storm Lake police officers were called to Storm Lake Middle School on Sept. 19 for a report of suspected child abuse, which launched an investigation by police, the Iowa Department of Human Services and the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center.

In a news release from the Storm Lake Police Department, police said the investigation determined that in the summer of 2020, a suspect identified as Eh Lwe, 24, of Storm Lake, choked and hit the child on the head with a tablet while the child was in his care. The child had minor injuries.

Police obtained an arrest warrant and took Lwe into custody at a home in the 900 block of West Sixth Street. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a charge of child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony. Bond was set at $5,000.

People are also reading…

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran's Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, arrives in Tehran

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News