STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man faces a felony charge following a domestic assault, covering two incidents that extended over Monday.
The Storm Lake Police Department in a release said Yasmin Terrero, 22, bit Jiovanni Ramirez Flores, 26, in the leg, causing an injury Monday morning at a residence in the 300 block of West Seventh St. Three children, ages 2, 3 and 7, were at the residence at the time but were unharmed.
At approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, a second physical altercation occurred between Terrero and Ramirez Flores. Investigators say Terrero allegedly armed herself with a kitchen knife, threatening Ramirez Flores.
Police said Ramirez Flores grabbed the 7-year-old, using the child to shield himself from Terrero and the knife. Terrero eventually dropped the knife and the police were called.
The 7-year-old sustained minor injuries to her rib cage but didn't require medical attention.
Following an investigation, all three children were taken into protective custody and transferred to the custody of the Iowa Department of Human Services.
Ramirez Flores was arrested and charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury, which is a Class D felony, and domestic assault, second offense causing bodily injury, which is an aggravated misdemeanor.
He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail without bond.
Terrero was transported to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center and was later transferred to another facility for an evaluation. Warrants are being sought for Terrero following her release from the hospital.