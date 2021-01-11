 Skip to main content
Storm Lake man charged with having sexual contact with 15-year-old girl
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A 22-year-old Storm Lake man has been jailed on suspicion of having sexual contact on multiple occasions with a 15-year-old girl.

Nixon Mendoza Munoz mugshot

Mendoza Munoz

The Storm Lake Police Department received a report at 5 p.m. Sunday of a possible sexual assault and launched an investigation. According to a police news release, Nixon Mendoza Munoz met the teenaged girl, who was from Storm Lake, through a social media site about two months ago.

Mendoza Munoz is accused of having sexual contact with her at homes in Storm Lake in December. He was arrested about two hours after police received the complaint and booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on five counts of third-degree sexual abuse. His bond has been set at $50,000.

