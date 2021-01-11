Storm Lake man charged with having sexual contact with 15-year-old girl

The Storm Lake Police Department received a report at 5 p.m. Sunday of a possible sexual assault and launched an investigation. According to a police news release, Nixon Mendoza Munoz met the teenaged girl, who was from Storm Lake, through a social media site about two months ago.

Mendoza Munoz is accused of having sexual contact with her at homes in Storm Lake in December. He was arrested about two hours after police received the complaint and booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on five counts of third-degree sexual abuse. His bond has been set at $50,000.