Storm Lake man charged with having sexual contact with girl

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man is in custody on charges that he had sexual contact with a girl under age 14 at least four times in the past three years.

The Storm Lake Police Department launched an investigation after it was notified on March 14 of a possible sexual assault of a minor. After investigating the allegations, police said that Carlos Sican Alvarado, 49, had sexual contact with the girl from January 2019 until this March at four locations in Storm Lake.

According to court documents, Sican Alvarado touched the girl underneath her clothing, at one point threatening her if she told anyone about the incidents, which took place in three Storm Lake homes and in a vehicle while Sican Alvarado was driving.

Police arrested Sican Alvarado Monday at a Storm Lake residence. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on two counts of lascivious acts with a child, two counts of indecent contact with a child and one count of third-degree harassment. His bond was set at $24,300.

