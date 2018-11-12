STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was arrested Sunday and charged with striking another man in the face with a beer bottle.
Jesus Diaz, 20, was charged with assault causing serious injury, assault on a police officer and interference with official acts.
Storm Lake police were called to a residence in the 200 block of West Seventh Street at 4:37 a.m. Sunday and met with a 25-year-old man who had a cut on his nose and other facial injuries.
The man told police that Diaz had hit him in the face with a beer bottle during an argument about Diaz making unwelcome sexual advances toward him, according to a news release from the Storm Lake Police Department.
Police located Diaz in a bedroom at the home and arrested him. He was taken to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for an alcohol assessment. While at the emergency room, Diaz became combative and tried to kick an officer in the head, the news release said. Diaz was treated and then taken to the Buena Vista County Jail.