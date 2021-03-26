Storm Lake man charged with OWI after hitting teen with vehicle

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was charged with drunken driving Friday in connection with a hit-and-run accident in which a teenage pedestrian was seriously injured.

The 15-year-old girl was struck at 7:43 a.m. while walking in the 800 block of Oneida Street near Storm Lake High School. Using video surveillance from the school and school buses, police identified the suspected vehicle as a Chevy Colorado pickup truck owned by Juan Rodriguez Parra, of Storm Lake. The girl was transported to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

Police located the vehicle at 8:20 a.m. and made contact with Rodriguez Parra, who police say showed signs of alcohol impairment.

In a news release, Storm Lake police say that Rodriguez Parra drove to the high school, dropped off two children and eventually turned north onto Oneida Street and struck the girl as she was crossing the street. He then drove away.

Rodriguez Parra was transported to the Buena Vista County Jail, where a test showed his blood-alcohol level was more than two times over the legal limit of 0.08%. Police obtained a search warrant for the pickup and found a loaded 9mm handgun inside.

Rodriguez Parra, 27, was arrested on charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated, two counts of child endangerment, leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, causing serious injury by vehicle, carrying weapons while intoxicated and other traffic violations.

