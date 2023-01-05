Storm Lake man charged with robbing Storm Lake liquor store at gunpoint

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Storm Lake police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a Storm Lake liquor store at gunpoint.

Police were called to Al's Liquors, 215 W. Milwaukee Ave., at 9:22 p.m. Sunday after an employee reported being robbed. The worker reported a man had entered the store, grabbed her by the hair and held a gun to her head while ordering her to open the cash register.

The man took approximately $300 in cash and fled the store on foot. The employee was not injured.

Police investigating the robbery executed search warrants at two Storm Lake homes on Tuesday and located clothing believed to have been worn by the suspect, cash and a black BB gun believed to have been used in the robbery.

Officers arrested Eh Lwe, 24, of Storm Lake, and booked him into the Buena Vista County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent and assault while participating in a felony. He is currently being held on a $37,000 bond.

During their search of the other home, police found drug paraphernalia, marijuana, methamphetamine and two guns. The robbery remains under investigation, and more charges are possible, police said.

Lwe was charged in November with child endangerment in connection with a June 20 incident in which he is accused of choking and hitting a 7-year-old child.

He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial March 14.