Storm Lake man charged with sexual abuse of child
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has been jailed on suspicion of having sexual contact with a child under age 14.

Storm Lake police were notified Friday of an alleged sexual assault that had occurred about a month earlier at a Storm Lake home.

After an initial investigation, police arrested Hector Victor, 29, on Friday on charges of third-degree sexual abuse and incest.

