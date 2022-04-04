Storm Lake man charged with sexual abuse pleads guilty to assault

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man accused of sexually abusing two children has pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge and credited for time served in jail.

Pway Htoo, 43, pleaded guilty in February in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor, that was amended from second-degree sexual abuse.

District Judge John Sandy on March 22 sentenced Htoo to 30 days in jail and gave him credit for time already served. Htoo was fined $105. Other charges of sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child, indecent contact with a child, incest, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and child endangerment were dismissed.

Htoo had been charged with having sexual contact with the children, who were under age 12, several times from July 2013 through July 2017.

He was arrested July 21 after police began investigating a report of alleged abuse at a Storm Lake residence.

