Storm Lake man charged with sexually abusing child

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a young girl.

Nee Htoo, 31, is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of indecent contact with a child.

Storm Lake police on Nov. 20 received a report about alleged sexual abuse of a child. According to a Storm Lake Police Department news release, the alleged victim underwent a forensic investigation at the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center in Sioux City, and investigators believe that Htoo sexually assaulted the girl numerous times in 2016 and 2017, when the girl was 6 years old.

Htoo was arrested Tuesday evening at a home in the 700 block of West Ninth Street and booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $77,000 bond.

Htoo was previously charged with domestic abuse assault and second-degree burglary for hitting a woman in the head in August and breaking into a home in September. Those cases are pending.

