STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man is in custody after he allegedly struck two people with his car near the Tyson Pork Plant, 1009 Richland Drive.
Jose Balcazar-Gudino, 63, has been charged with OWI causing serious injury (a class D felony) in addition to reckless driving, failure to maintain control and striking a fixture (all simple misdemeanors). He is being held at the Buena Vista County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
At approximately 5:07 a.m. Feb. 2, Storm Lake police say Balcazar-Gudino drove his vehicle onto Tyson Pork Plant's employee parking lot through a pedestrian walkway while intoxicated.
Balcazar-Gudino reportedly ran over a chain link fence and a utility pole before running over two people. After repeatedly striking the two individuals, Balcazar-Gudino's vehicle became impaled after hitting a metal guardrail.
Both people suffered serious injuries and were taken to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment. Balcazar-Gudino was also treated for injuries before being taken into custody.