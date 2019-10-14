{{featured_button_text}}
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of using another person's debit card to buy a television, iPhone and other items.

Moo Nay Hea, 25, is accused of using the victim's debit card at six area businesses, making purchases of more than $700 from Oct. 4-6.

On Saturday, police stopped a vehicle driven by Hea in the Storm Lake Wal-Mart parking lot. According to police, Hea refused to identify himself or exit the vehicle. Police said that Hea physically resisted and fought with officers as they removed him from the vehicle. He sustained minor injuries but did not require medical attention, according to a police news release.

After Hea's arrest, police recovered a TV valued at more than $400 and an iPhone valued at more than $250 that were purchased with the stolen card.

Hea was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on charges of ongoing criminal conduct, forgery, six counts of unauthorized use of a credit card, fourth-degree theft, five counts of fifth-degree theft by deception and interference with official acts.

