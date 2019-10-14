STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of using another person's debit card to buy a television, iPhone and other items.
Moo Nay Hea, 25, is accused of using the victim's debit card at six area businesses, making purchases of more than $700 from Oct. 4-6.
On Saturday, police stopped a vehicle driven by Hea in the Storm Lake Wal-Mart parking lot. According to police, Hea refused to identify himself or exit the vehicle. Police said that Hea physically resisted and fought with officers as they removed him from the vehicle. He sustained minor injuries but did not require medical attention, according to a police news release.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
After Hea's arrest, police recovered a TV valued at more than $400 and an iPhone valued at more than $250 that were purchased with the stolen card.
Hea was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on charges of ongoing criminal conduct, forgery, six counts of unauthorized use of a credit card, fourth-degree theft, five counts of fifth-degree theft by deception and interference with official acts.
Close
Date booked: 10/7/2019. Charges: driving while barred, harassment. Bond amount: $3,500.
Date booked: 10/3/2019. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 10/8/2019. Charges: possession of a non-marijuana controlled substance, absence from custody, contempt of court, convict mittimus. Bond amount: $4,000.
Date booked: 10/8/2019. Charges: unauthorized use of a credit card, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for Nebraska. Bond amount: $24,500.
Date booked: 10/2/2019. Charges: theft, criminal mischief. Bond amount: $2,000.
Date booked: 10/2/2019. Charges: parole violation, hold for Iowa. Bond amount: $24,000.
Date booked: 10/8/2019. Charges: probation violation. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 10/4/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 10/7/2019. Charges: possession of a non-marijuana controlled substance. Bond amount: $15,000.
Date booked: 10/7/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 10/3/2019. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, felon in possession of a firearm, drug tax stamp. Bond amount: $35,000.
Date booked: 10/4/2019. Charges: possession of a non-marijuana controlled substance, hold for Iowa. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 10/8/2019. Charges: aggravated harassment, probation violation. Bond amount: $8,000.
Date booked: 10/7/2019. Charges: absence from custody, hold for RTF. Bond amount: $2,000.
Date booked: 10/5/2019. Charge: no contact order. Bond amount: $2,500.
Date booked: 10/8/2019. Charges: probation violation, driving with suspended license, reckless driving, speeding, no vehicle insurance, failure to stop at stop sign, contempt of court. Bond amount: $9,000.
Date booked: 10/2/2019. Charges: serious assault, simple assault, criminal mischief. Bond amount: $7,500.
Date booked: 10/3/2019. Charges: assault with bodily injury, possession of marijuana, interference with official acts. Bond amount: $3,300.
Date booked: 10/3/2019. Charges: carrying weapon, possession of drugs, hold for U.S. Marshal, hold for ICE. Bond amount: $2,500.
Date booked: 10/5/2019. Charges: parole violation, simple domestic assault. Bond amount: $26,000.
Date booked: 10/5/2019. Charge: probation violation. Bond amount: $2,000.
Date booked: 10/9/2019. Charges: domestic abuser in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts. Bond amount: $10,600.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.