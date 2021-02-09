Storm Lake man deported from U.S. 6 times sentenced for illegal re-entry

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A man living in Storm Lake, Iowa, who had been deported six times from the United States was sentenced Tuesday to one year in federal prison for illegal re-entry.

Rafael Gutierrez-Mancia, 31, who is a citizen of El Salvador, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to one count of illegal re-entry into the United States after having been deported following a conviction for an aggravated felony. He had been arrested after a July traffic stop in Franklin County when it was discovered he was using an alias.

Gutierrez-Mancia was first deported from the United States in 2009, when he was convicted in Buena Vista County District Court for identity theft. He was deported five more times from 2012-2015 after convictions of illegal re-entry in Texas.

A U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman said it will be up to immigration officials to decide whether he's deported after completing his current prison sentence.

