Storm Lake man enters plea in accidental shooting case

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has pleaded guilty to failing to secure a gun that was found by a child who accidentally shot another child.

Kaurav Randhawa, 32, entered his written plea Friday to a serious misdemeanor charge of allowing unlawful access to a loaded firearm by children. Sentencing was scheduled for May 9 in Buena Vista County District Court.

According to a plea agreement, Randhawa may request a deferred judgment, which will not be opposed by the prosecution. He will be ordered to pay a $2,560 civil penalty and be placed on probation for one year.

In a separate agreement, the state has agreed not to prosecute Randhawa for child endangerment as long as he abides by all laws through January 2023 and completes a gun owner safety class and 50 hours of community service.

Randhawa was arrested Jan. 24, five days after police and emergency personnel were called to the 600 block of East 12th Street, where a 9-year-old child had been shot.

According to court documents, a 7-year-old child found Randhawa's loaded 9mm handgun on a shelving unit in the living room. The 7-year-old thought the gun was a toy and pulled the trigger, shooting the 9-year-old in the right hip. The 9-year-old was treated at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for non life-threatening injuries.

