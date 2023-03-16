STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man charged with having sexual contact with a girl under age 14 has entered a plea.

Carlos Sican Alvarado, 50, entered an Alford plea in Buena Vista County District Court to two counts of lascivious acts with a child. Both were amended from a Class C felony to a Class D felony, reducing the potential prison sentence from 10 years to five years on each count. In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, but the judge enters a guilty plea into the record.

Sentencing was scheduled for May 1.

According to court documents, Sican Alvarado had sexual contact with the girl from January 2019 until March 2022 at four locations in Storm Lake. He is accused of touching the girl underneath her clothing, at one point threatening her if she told anyone about the incidents, which took place in three Storm Lake homes and in a vehicle while Sican Alvarado was driving.