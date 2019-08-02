{{featured_button_text}}
Storm Lake counterfeits

A Storm Lake man who was arrested on Wednesday on charges stemming from the circulation of counterfeit $100 bills was again arrested on Thursday after another counterfeit $100 bill surfaced. He faces additional felony charges. 

 Storm Lake Police Department

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The day after he was arrested and charged with forgery and money laundering, a Storm Lake was again arrested after police found another counterfeit $100 bill. 

According to a news release from the Storm Lake Police Department, at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the Storm Lake Police Department was informed that a counterfeit $100 bill was passed at the Yesway Store, 1101 North Lake Ave.

The bill matched other counterfeit $100 bills that had been circulating in the community. Security camera footage showed 25-year-old Ervin Dewalt of Storm Lake passing the bill. 

Dewalt, along with 27-year-old Dennis Williams of Storm Lake, were arrested Wednesday and charged with felony counts of forgery and money laundering. 

By the time the police learned of the new counterfeit $100 bill, Dewalt had already been released from the Buena Vista County Jail. At around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dewalt was arrested at 801 Erie St. and charged with forgery (a class D felony) and money laundering (a class C felony). 

He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on $15,000 bond. An investigation is ongoing. 

