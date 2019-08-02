STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The day after he was arrested and charged with forgery and money laundering, a Storm Lake was again arrested after police found another counterfeit $100 bill.
According to a news release from the Storm Lake Police Department, at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the Storm Lake Police Department was informed that a counterfeit $100 bill was passed at the Yesway Store, 1101 North Lake Ave.
The bill matched other counterfeit $100 bills that had been circulating in the community. Security camera footage showed 25-year-old Ervin Dewalt of Storm Lake passing the bill.
Dewalt, along with 27-year-old Dennis Williams of Storm Lake, were arrested Wednesday and charged with felony counts of forgery and money laundering.
By the time the police learned of the new counterfeit $100 bill, Dewalt had already been released from the Buena Vista County Jail. At around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dewalt was arrested at 801 Erie St. and charged with forgery (a class D felony) and money laundering (a class C felony).
He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on $15,000 bond. An investigation is ongoing.