Subscribe for 33¢ / day

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was arrested, Saturday night,  following a report of possible child abuse.

Corey Galvin, 49, was charged with lascivious acts with a child (class C felony); and two counts of indecent contact with a child (aggravated misdemeanor) after allegedly touching two small children over the past several years.

Galvin was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $14,000 bond.

The Iowa Department of Human Services and the Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) joined the Storm Lake Police Department in the investigation.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

  

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Food and Lifestyles reporter

Load comments