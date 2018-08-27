STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was arrested, Saturday night, following a report of possible child abuse.
Corey Galvin, 49, was charged with lascivious acts with a child (class C felony); and two counts of indecent contact with a child (aggravated misdemeanor) after allegedly touching two small children over the past several years.
Galvin was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $14,000 bond.
The Iowa Department of Human Services and the Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) joined the Storm Lake Police Department in the investigation.